In this week, we're going to talk about new products and this also applies to large new features, sometimes the line between feature and product can kind of blur a little bit. What's critical here is that the methods you've learned in week one and week two apply somewhat differently, in terms of focus, to new products versus extending and optimizing existing products. So this week, we're going to focus on new products. And the key thing is that building a new product, and it's not really about building a new product, it's about exploring a new idea, a new offering, and seeing if you should build or not, and being on a learning-centric mission rather than a scaling-centric mission. And it sounds very intellectual and highfalutin, but it's actually very, very practical. And when you approach things with a new product, the way you approach an existing product, you're often going to create ways and you're going to minimize the amount of opportunities to fail. The key with a new product is that maybe they have a one in 10 chance of succeeding. But if you create a lot of iterative opportunities to take lots of shots at that, even the improbable becomes highly probable, and that's what you're going to learn about it here in week three. We will, among other things, use these four steps from the epiphany a Steve Blank technique, so we're going to talk about how you move across these four steps. They are a great way to both create a charter for this new product and get the right kind of resources at the right time, so that you don't get distracted by resources you don't need, and that you kind of keep your powder dry for when you do need them. And they're a great way to communicate to management what you're going to do and then they're a great way to manage your team and your work around this new product. Customer discovery is about going out and learning about what's going on with customers, figuring out what problem you really should solve. You exit this with a product proxy for testing value called an MVP, and then you test like a scientist, to see whether or not you really have a value proposition that the customer is going to buy into, before you go off and build stuff. You exit this customer validation phase with what we call a product market fit. Evidence, validated learning that you have a product that you can sell to a certain market on a non-trivial basis, and it's time to go and see how much you can amplify that through customer, what we call customer creation. Scaling that product market fit, smoothing out the rough edges in the customer journey, and really seeing how big you can make this business. And then, as we achieve massive scale we go into the company building phase, and it starts all over again and we're also going to learn how successful corporations, durable innovators, create an innovation pipeline where they're using the resources of their existing businesses to thoughtfully and expeditiously fund new product ideas to create their next hit. As you mature your new product, we're going to look at how to use the business model canvas to take this dimension of desirability, which is really the first thing you need to focus on if you don't have that, this other stuff is a distraction, but once you do have it, we're going to look at how we take this and how we really round out the dimensions of feasibility and viability in your business model. We create a nice testable focus, and we create an easy way to look at how the whole product business model kind of hangs together. What's nice about this is it's on one page, it's really easy to sketch, it's really easy to iterate on and unlike a big long plan, people will actually look at it and for the most part read it and talk to you about it, which is what you need to drive to that really strong interdisciplinary collaboration, which is at the heart of making all this stuff happen. So, that's where we're going to focus in week three. I hope you're looking forward to getting started just like I am.