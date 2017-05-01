Well, that is a wrap for week 2. Congratulations on getting here. Let's do a quick recap and talk about how you might apply some of these things in your job right now. First thing we talked about was the type of product manager you are. One thing I might consider doing here is just figuring out if you haven't already, where you think you fit on this spectrum, this, Cartesian space, I guess you would say. Is that where you want to be? If not, how might you practice some things that have helped move you in one or the other of these directions. Then we looked at Agile. Agile is a lot of different things, but they're all focused on the question of how do we begin and end these iterations better and better as we go along? That's one thing I would consider with your team if you're not already doing retrospectives, how might you do those? If you're doing retrospectives now, how will you make it better by incorporating some of the things that we talked about. A really great way to do that is by having a working document that's your Agile team charter. You can use that to incorporate a lot of the qualitative evidence, quantitative evidence that you think is focal to what you're doing and organize it there. There's a Google Docs Template and some notes on how to do it at the Course Resources, and that's something you can try out. Last thing I would specifically consider trying out as an initial thing with a relatively high payoff, low effort with Agile is sketching your product pipeline. For example, we have this here that you've seen where we have an archetypal pipeline. I think everybody generally does these things. But if you asked your team, we go from priorities to release product, what would you all say we do in-between these things? That is a great exercise to do, help map out what your major steps are. Specifically with regard to deciding where in the near future the team most wants to focus on improving or trying something different. We looked a lot at continuous design practices. You learned about what persona and job to be done hypothesis look like in practice and the ways that you go out and talk to subjects to get those answers. I would consider doing a bit of that with an interview guide and or sketching a persona and some jobs to be done. Personally, I actually like to start with sketching the persona's, the jobs to be done out. It helps draw attention to how little I actually know about the subjects most of the time. Then we looked at how to test these ideas, these right problem hypotheses paired with the demand hypothesis about how your proposition is hypothetically going to be better than their existing alternatives using MVPs and lean startup. I would try an MVP if you think you have it. If you want to do something even quicker and higher pay off and easier, less risky then you can sketch out your demand hypotheses and the assumptions underlying them. I think just doing that will really help call attention to what you know, what you don't know and what you might want to focus on with your team. We also looked at how to encapsulate this stuff with a UX map. That's a great way to think about where you're focused, why you're focus, what is in each of those areas you're Northstar, your focal dv is what you're doing, helping to move that and how would you test it as you release whatever it is that you're going to do to improve that metric. I would consider sketching one of those out, pairing it with qualitative evidence in a storyboard or at least a qualitative point of view on ground truth, and then organizing some DVs and IVs into that. Then we really turned our attention to this usability hypothesis, this solution work. We looked at how to pair user stories with simple questions to make sure that they're really focused on analytical answers that we can get back once we release that stuff. That's a great way to both write better user stories and make sure that you've got a nice continuous hypothesis-driven loop in your product pipeline. Then we looked at how perhaps even before that, we can take our user stories into usability test plans, make low-fidelity prototypes, and actually test our interface ideas with the subject before we even go into high-fidelity design and code implementation. That is a great way to create a culture of experimentation, get everybody thinking about different alternatives, rather than maybe locking in an idea that could be sub-optimal a little bit too early. Finally, we close with neorealist Hook Framework. We're asking ourselves how do we create durable habits by thinking about triggers, minimizing actions, maximizing rewards, and creating ongoing investment in using our products on the part of the user. We looked at applications to business business products, and business to consumer products. Those are a few things I would consider trying, and a few applications you can bring to your work from week 2. You don't have to do all these things right away. I wouldn't overwhelm yourself, but I would gradually start trying a few of these at a time. In your job that practice is the best way to get really good at doing these things. Congratulations, and I'm looking forward to seeing you in weeks 3 and 4, where we're going to look at applications of all of this two new products and then also existing products that we're trying to amplify into.