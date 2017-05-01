You and Your DevOps Team

University of Virginia
Digital Product Management: Modern Fundamentals
University of Virginia

4.7 (4,700 ratings)

160K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Product/Market Fit, Product Management, Design Thinking, Innovation Pipeline, Lean Startup

SG

May 21, 2020

It was a really wonderful and structured course for Product Managers. There are many techniques which I didn't know and can use now to my product. Recommended course for all type of Product Managers.

JB

May 19, 2019

I liked the course content, even though i do not work - yet - with product. It gave me a good overview of what to expect in the near future, when i expect to be able to put the knowledge into action.

From the lesson

Achieving Focus and #Winning

You and Your Product Team4:09
You and Your Design Team6:26
You and Your Development Team6:59
Product Manager vs. Product Owner8:10
Greg Cohen on PM vs. PO?8:27
You and Your DevOps Team7:16
You and Your Analytics/Data Science Team4:49
Meet Enable Quiz, Our Startup Company Example3:58

Taught By

  Alex Cowan

    Alex Cowan

    Faculty & Batten Fellow

