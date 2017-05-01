Let's look at how you create a really great interface with your sales and marketing team. Particularly if you're coming from an industry outside of tech, this can all be a little confusing because the terms are inexact. Marketing in particular is a space wherein consumer package goods, company like Procter & Gamble or Nestle, the marketing people are the brand managers. They really are in the framings that we've been using here. They're the product managers intact. Generally, sales and marketing are there to amplify a product-market fit, and its product manager's job to get that product market fit. Under those, that paradigm are those set of assumptions. Let's take a look at how we create successful interfaces here. Essentially, again, in this particular paradigm, the idea is, this is a function we're interfacing with to amplify a product-market fit that we found. How do we do that? Well, it's tricky. There's a lot of natural ways for the product manager or the marketing people to be ships passing in the night, the product manager can say, hey, why isn't the selling more? The marketing person is saying, I don't know if we did the marketing, but it shouldn't be selling or must be the product or whatever. What is marketing? Well, in terms of media buying, there are a lot of different things out there. However, things are moving more towards the testable media that loan themselves to the experimentation that we've been working on and experiential things that lend themselves to the continuous design we've been working on. In that, it's a good confluence of techniques in modern marketing for digital products as well as digital product management. One of the things that I like, at least in the sense that it's very consistent with the point of view, the frameworks we've been applying here to this is this growth hacking Canvas. The idea here is that we're able to unpack our point of view on product-market fit with very similar to the business model Canvas with segments and value propositions. Then look at brand experiences and essentially what things we've got that we want to leverage and what things we want to add. This brand experiences is really the centerpiece. Here we're just essentially asking what experiences do we want the customer to have or even the user to have with our product that may have to do with going from never having heard about it to hearing about it and may have to do with trying something else out new, may have to do with telling somebody about it depends a lot on what you and the team have learned is going to help you amplify growth. But what can be nice about this is that it creates a backdrop for a shared understanding. Like the Business Model Canvas, my advice on getting started with this with your marketing team is, don't make too big a deal about it. Sketch some notes here before your next meeting, and then just use this to have a discussion with them about what you might do and why and how you'll test it. The most important thing is that you can't sell or market your way around the lack of product-market fit. The most important thing that you can do for your counterparts in this area is get to product-market fit, which means going out and really understanding who specifically these customers are and testing your ideas before you try to have sales and marketing scale them for you. Because otherwise, they're just going to be multiplying by zero, everybody is going to be getting frustrated. The nice thing about this hypothesis-driven approach to product management that you've been learning about is that these hypotheses really do a nice job of creating a centerpiece for both making stuff and selling stuff as simple as possible terms. They are a good place to ask good questions, supply good answers, and make sure that Q&A is accruing to an asset, a set of learnings, a set of things you can index on later that are actually valuable. For example, notes on personas, customer discovery interviews you've done, things like that, and testing. The agile perspective on this is that you need to get to a product-market fit. You defined one customer that loves your product, then you can get 10, a 100, a 1,000, 10,000, and so forth. Rather than just trying to grind your way through linear growth and hoping for the best. Let's talk a little bit about sales. Really, the situation here is analogous. The story has been told so many times where a technical founder, well, for example, just on a small scale, bring in head of sales and say, I've made this wonderful product, go sell it now. Well, there really is a missing leg to that stool, which is the product person, whoever that is, whoever is acting in that capacity, CEO, the salesperson, somebody needs to do that job, just making this stuff isn't enough. With a salesperson, you'd be doing them a favor if you're handing them product-market fit that they can understand and act on. Which means we know how to qualify, for example, a customer who is or who isn't this customer? How do we find who these people are? How do we identify them? How do we learn about what works for selling to them? Another thing that I really like calls attention to this is David Bland, product death cycle which is no one uses the product. We ask the customers what features are missing. We build those, but then still nobody uses it. As we get into the next week, we're going to look at techniques where we avoid this by using our more disciplined approach to hypothesis-driven continuous design. We don't just go out and ask, hey customer, what features should we build? We unpack our assumptions, we test them, and so forth. But this is an area where famously, companies fail products fail. Product person doesn't talk to customers. The salespeople go talk to the customers. They say, the customer said, go add this thing. That just back to the product manager, that just doesn't work. This idea of, hey, go sell it. Well, the salesperson should be answering, well hey, let's find one person that loves this, then we can try to scale that up arithmetically. When you're working with a sales team and this growth hacking Canvas, hypothetically, what you really want to look at is what product-market fit means for identifying a total addressable market. What are all the companies that are candidates for this product? Then working with them on a set of rigorous qualification criteria that makes it easy for the salespeople to themselves avoid waste. By doing that, maximize the time they can spend with customers that really qualified to buy your product, qualified just in the sense of the product is relevant for them. Those are some ideas on how to make this interface with these stakeholders work that's outside your product team, but very tightly related ultimately to your product success.