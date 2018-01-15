Cost Behavior

University of Virginia
Managerial Accounting Fundamentals
University of Virginia

N

Jul 5, 2020

this course very convenient for mangers . Mrs Luann J. Lynch is great instructor , i really love the way she taught us. thanks to her for making Managerial Accounting so easy .

MR

Sep 14, 2020

I didn't receive Honors recognition although I completed all the requirements for this except it's pending from your side. Thanking you in anticipation of positive response.

From the lesson

MANAGERIAL ACCOUNTING AND COST BEHAVIOR

Different Costs for Different Purposes2:05
Different Costs in More Detail7:32
Cost Behavior3:49
Using a Line to Represent Cost Behavior2:29
Estimating Cost Functions Using Scatter Plots5:36
Your Turn: Estimating Cost Functions Using Scatter Plots Problem 15:23
Your Turn: Estimating Cost Functions Using Scatter Plots Problem 24:54
Estimating Cost Functions Using the High-Low Method5:52
Your Turn: Estimating Cost Functions Using the High-Low Method Problem 17:17
Your Turn: Estimating Cost Functions Using the High Low Method Problem 25:56
Important Caveats10:12

    Luann J. Lynch

    Almand R. Coleman Professor of Business Administration

