Relevant Costs in an Example

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Virginia
Managerial Accounting Fundamentals
University of Virginia

4.8 (642 ratings)

 | 

52K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Reviews

4.8 (642 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    83.64%
  • 4 stars
    14.01%
  • 3 stars
    1.09%
  • 2 stars
    0.46%
  • 1 star
    0.77%

N

Jul 5, 2020

this course very convenient for mangers . Mrs Luann J. Lynch is great instructor , i really love the way she taught us. thanks to her for making Managerial Accounting so easy .

MR

Sep 14, 2020

I didn't receive Honors recognition although I completed all the requirements for this except it's pending from your side. Thanking you in anticipation of positive response.

From the lesson

RELEVANT COSTS AND BENEFITS

In our final week, we'll discuss costs and benefits, and gain an understanding of those that are relevant for a given decision. We'll evaluate the financial impact of a given decision, then determine a reasonable course of action.

Week 4 Overview1:13
Relevant Costs and Benefits3:07
Important Terms2:50
Relevant Costs in an Example4:16
Your Turn: Relevant Costs and Benefits4:04
Special Order Decision7:12
Your Turn: Special Order Decision3:45
Make or Buy Decision5:43
Your Turn: Make or Buy Decision4:49
Keep or Drop a Product Line Decision5:23
Your Turn: Keep or Drop a Product Line Decision4:22
Product Mix Decisions10:53
Your Turn: Product Mix Decisions4:22

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Luann J. Lynch

    Almand R. Coleman Professor of Business Administration

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder