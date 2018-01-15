Traditional Cost Allocation Systems

University of Virginia
Managerial Accounting Fundamentals
University of Virginia

 | 

52K Students Enrolled

Jul 5, 2020

this course very convenient for mangers . Mrs Luann J. Lynch is great instructor , i really love the way she taught us. thanks to her for making Managerial Accounting so easy .

Sep 14, 2020

I didn't receive Honors recognition although I completed all the requirements for this except it's pending from your side. Thanking you in anticipation of positive response.

From the lesson

COST ALLOCATION

Week 3 Overview0:36
The Flow of Costs4:40
The Flow of Costs in More Detail4:51
Cost Systems5:46
Allocating Overhead Costs5:45
Designing Cost Allocation Systems2:25
Your Turn: Allocating Overhead Costs Problem 15:21
Your Turn: Allocating Overhead Costs Problem 24:31
Traditional Cost Allocation Systems4:04
Activity-Based Costing12:13
Beyond Manufacturing Costs6:41
Your Turn: Activity-Based Costing Problem 18:41
Your Turn: Activity-Based Costing Problem 28:29
To Use Activity-Based Costing or Not?0:53

Taught By

    Luann J. Lynch

    Almand R. Coleman Professor of Business Administration

