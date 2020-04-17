Interview with Jennifer Chick, VP Marketing, Hilton Worldwide - Part 2

It's a lot of challenges in actually implementing media attribution models. And, you summarized it very well. Its goals, data and transformation, the three big challenges in implementing media mix models.Now, let's turn towards somebody who is just starting this journey. And, from what I understand from you Jenn, it's really a journey. And, what advice would you have for someone who is just starting out on this journey? Yes, so I think, it is a journey and you know, the thing that you can always be sure of whenever you build a model is, it's wrong. The model is never going to be able to predict everything. We talk a lot here about the model is not a crystal ball, it cannot predict the future and we have to be thoughtful about how we use that data set in triangulation with a lot of the other great tools and analytics that we have some organization and that takes it and the model gets smarter over times. You have to be invested in giving the model the time to learn and to get smarter. I think you know, it starts first and foremost, as I mentioned earlier about setting the right objectives. Really having a clear understanding of what you're trying to drive and building the model to optimize around that. And again, making sure that what you are trying to drive is permeated appropriately through the organization, to ensure that the decisions that you made will get executed the way they need to. Once you have the clear objectives, I think you know, I would advocate honestly that you bring on a partner who is expert in the area. There are a lot of partners that I mentioned, who really know what they are doing in this space. You know, I think just getting educated on what's happening and the different methodologies that there are around marketing mix modeling is critically important to making decisions on how you would build the model and there's lots of partners that can help you get that view. But, working with them incent to me really getting the data - getting the right data, getting clean data, getting as complete data sets that you can. You need everything from sort of internal metrics to external economic factors that you think may impact your marketing activity. And so, you know those data sources become very important in ensuring that you are able to upthrust on the right amount of frequency to get the right level of learnings. I think, once the model is build, its a "test and learn" approach. You know, we look a lot at the accuracy of the model in real time, so as we see business results coming in how closely does the model track to what our results were, and we have to take that with the lens of "and what else happened," either in the macro environment or within our own internal environment through other departments, that touched the business to understand what really might have driven the performance outside of what we just see in the model. You can't just look at accuracy and say, “ Oh, it's off, therefore the model, its not predicting correctly”. There may have been some other factors. You need to be able to pursue through those. But, it's a journey and somehow it's about testing, and learning, and seeing if the movements that you are making in the market place are changing the behaviors of your consumer. And, I mentioned earlier about messaging being incredibly hard to sort of factor into the model. If you think about though, how you can really hear about, if you can find a way to quantify that, great! But then, you can really use things like market research and other vehicles to really understand whether people are really seeing the marketing that you are putting out there and that the message is really resonating, so that you can really compare those two viewpoints to help you better inform the decisions that you make around the media mix. Jenn, it was so good to hear from you about the media attribution models, and the challenges and the complexities, and also the opportunities that these attribution models provide us. I appreciate your time and I know we all value learning from your experience and thank you for being here with us. Thank you. Absolutely a pleasure. It's been, as I mentioned earlier, a journey for us. In any way that I can share that journey with others, I am happy to do it. So thanks for having me.