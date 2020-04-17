Takeaways: Improving the Marketing Process with Analytics

University of Virginia
Marketing Analytics
University of Virginia

4.7 (6,144 ratings)

 | 

300K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Marketing Experiments, Customer Lifetime Value, Regression Analysis, Marketing Analytics, Brand Equity

Reviews

SC

Apr 17, 2020

It was very helpful for my marketing career.The interview with the real world marketing experts at the end of the course also helps and encourages a lot. Thanks to Raj Venkatesan sir for his effort.

RN

May 31, 2020

Very helpful and extremely relevant to the present context. As a market research analyst, it deepened my understanding of the many marketing terminologies and jargons and also helped me with my job.

From the lesson

Leveraging User Generated Content

Why Marketing Analytics?4:30
Introduction to the Marketing Process2:38
Airbnb Marketing Process7:18
Airbnb's Strategic Challenge1:32
Airbnb's Marketing Strategy with Data3:39
Using Text Analytics3:45
Utilizing Data to Improve Marketing Strategy3:38
Takeaways: Improving the Marketing Process with Analytics3:09

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Rajkumar Venkatesan

    Ronald Trzcinski Professor of Business Administration

