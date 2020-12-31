Supplemental Tutorial: Modeling Schedule Uncertainty Part I - Tornado Charts in Microsoft Excel

University of Virginia
Fundamentals of Project Planning and Management
University of Virginia

4.7 (7,114 ratings)

250K Students Enrolled

Risk Analysis, Project Planning, Planning, Management, Project Management

4.7 (7,114 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    78.70%
  • 4 stars
    18.54%
  • 3 stars
    1.98%
  • 2 stars
    0.35%
  • 1 star
    0.42%

MM

Dec 15, 2021

This is very good course to understand the fundamentals of project planning and management. The instructor explain the concept in a simple way. There are good examples given to understand the course.

FF

Dec 31, 2020

This is very good course to understand the fundamentals of project planning and management. The instructor explain the concept in a simple way. There are good examples given to understand the course.

From the lesson

It’s a Risky World & Then the Unexpected Happened

What Is Risky About Projects?7:47
Identifying & Assessing Project Risks9:53
A More Realistic Timeline Part I6:59
A More Realistic Timeline Part II8:23
Cost Risk Analysis3:01
Planning for Ambiguity4:29
Lumi Juice (Supplemental Case Study)3:49
Supplemental Tutorial: Modeling Schedule Uncertainty Part I - Tornado Charts in Microsoft Excel7:59
Supplemental Tutorial: Modeling Schedule Uncertainty Part II - Monte Carlo Simulations in Microsoft Excel7:16

Taught By

    Yael Grushka-Cockayne

    Associate Professor of Business Administration

