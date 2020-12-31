The Making of Boyhood & British Airways T5 Examples

University of Virginia
Fundamentals of Project Planning and Management
University of Virginia

4.7 (7,119 ratings)

 | 

250K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Risk Analysis, Project Planning, Planning, Management, Project Management

Reviews

4.7 (7,119 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    78.69%
  • 4 stars
    18.54%
  • 3 stars
    1.99%
  • 2 stars
    0.35%
  • 1 star
    0.42%

MM

Dec 15, 2021

This is very good course to understand the fundamentals of project planning and management. The instructor explain the concept in a simple way. There are good examples given to understand the course.

FF

Dec 31, 2020

From the lesson

Welcome to the World of Projects

What Is a Project?5:12
How Do We Define a Project?5:52
Considering the Organization & Stakeholders5:59
Project Success & Failure5:41
The Making of Boyhood & British Airways T5 Examples0:20
The Making of Boyhood & British Airways T5 Summary1:44
Project Life Cycle4:48

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Yael Grushka-Cockayne

    Associate Professor of Business Administration

