Design thinking and visualizations

Google
Share Data Through the Art of Visualization
Google

4.6 (4,695 ratings)

190K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Data Analysis, Tableau Software, Data Visualization (DataViz), Presentation

KC

May 29, 2022

I love this training so far. I'm really excited about getting started with R as I have zero programming skills. I take that back. I taught myself html years ago but that doesn't really apply anymore.

MN

May 30, 2022

This course is really good and amazing, I have learned a lot of thing from this course but very unofortunate that this materi only have 4 weeks in totals. Anyway thank you very much for this course.

From the lesson

Visualizing data

Data visualization is the graphical representation of data. In this part of the course, you’ll be introduced to key concepts, including accessibility, design thinking, and other factors that play a role in visualizing the data in your analysis.

Elements of art4:56
Data visualization impact5:06
Design thinking and visualizations6:23

