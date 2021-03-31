Presenting with a framework

This is the sixth course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. You’ll learn how to visualize and present your data findings as you complete the data analysis process. This course will show you how data visualizations, such as visual dashboards, can help bring your data to life. You’ll also explore Tableau, a data visualization platform that will help you create effective visualizations for your presentations. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources. Learners who complete this certificate program will be equipped to apply for introductory-level jobs as data analysts. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will: - Examine the importance of data visualization. - Learn how to form a compelling narrative through data stories. - Gain an understanding of how to use Tableau to create dashboards and dashboard filters. - Discover how to use Tableau to create effective visualizations. - Explore the principles and practices involved with effective presentations. - Learn how to consider potential limitations associated with the data in your presentations. - Understand how to apply best practices to a Q&A with your audience.