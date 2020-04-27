Creating Your Own HTML: Setting Up a Template

[MUSIC] >> Hi welcome back. In this lesson we're going to discuss making a template that will make our future web pages easier to construct. So you see here I have a document in my editor. And it's made up of things we call tags, I have from line 1 to line 19. The exact number of lines isn't important. And in fact we can close up white space if we like in this way, but these tags as we call them are the basic tags for an HTML page. So we start with a tag and it's got this less than greater than sign surrounding it. This says html and we have a closing tag that also says html, with a slash before html. And these tags are matching. And when I click them in my editor, they highlight to show the beginning and ending tags. Your text editor may do this or it may not. It doesn't have to do the matching but it's convenient if it does. We also have a head text and those match the same way. The body tag, they also match, and a title tag. So, I named this file, template, because now that I've got it set up, I'd like to use it again and again. So, I'm going to save it with a new name, and I'll call mine, HTML1. You can call yours something more descriptive, if you like. So I have my new file, HTML1. And I'll use the file now to experiment with some HTML text. First, let's look at the file, here, that I've saved, and I'm going to double-click it. Now, my default browser is Chrome, and we can see, here, that it's got my file, html1.html. But notice that there's no content, there's no information. That's because we haven't filled out anything within the HTML file. So first, let me fill in the title. So I can put any text I like between the title tag, the title start and end tags. And I'll save it and I'll go back to my browser that I had opened before. And notice here that Chrome is giving us a default title of the actual file name. But now that I've made changes, I can go to refresh and it says reload this page. Reload it, and notice that the page now has a title, My First Page. And of course, that's just what we typed right here. You can type in any title you like. Now we can experiment with some other tags. The first one I'd like to show you is a very common and useful tag called a heading tag. And we type it just like this, <h1></h1> And notice that my editor matches those tags. And just like with the title tag, I can place anything I want between the tags to be shown in the page. So I'm going to save this, and we'll go back, and reload. And notice I don't see the h1 tags that I just typed. I don't see these. but anything that I type here. And I'll type that capitalized. Anything I type here will show in our browser. And so I'm going to refresh again now that I've made changes and saved the file. And keep in mind that it's easy to forget to save your file. If you don't save it, as I have just done, you won't see your changes when you refresh. And now we see, This is a Heading. So HTML has many tags to use and we don't need to know them all. We can always learn new ones as we go, but for the heading tags the h stands for heading and then we can give it a number, for instance h3. And just so so I don't forget it, I'm going to type the closing tag first. So, you notice that I've been typing the starting tag and the closing tag before I put anything in the middle. And simply so I don't start typing in the middle, and then finally forget to add this closing tag. So, I can say, this is a Smaller Heading. And then I'll be sure to save. And go to my browser. And click Refresh, and notice that I get a smaller heading. But it is somewhat bolded as a heading usually should be. And we can experiment with some other tags as well. For instance, the paragraph tag. So the paragraph tag, and again I'm typing my starting and closing tags, is simply a p. So p between the less than and greater than, slash and another p gives us the text for a paragraph. And, we can say, this is my first test paragraph. And we'll put a period there. So it's really a very short paragraph of one sentence. But it will let us see how the tag works. I've saved it and I'll go to Refresh and then we can see that we have a paragraph. And look how this text here is just a simple font, not bolded and not larger as these are. And you can add multiple paragraphs, multiple headings as you need to. And in future lessons, we'll see how to add images and other tags to really spruce up our HTML.