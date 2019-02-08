How to Consistently Make Healthy Choices

video-placeholder
Loading...
Emory University
Weight Management: Beyond Balancing Calories
Emory University

4.7 (1,013 ratings)

 | 

120K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Reviews

4.7 (1,013 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    81.44%
  • 4 stars
    14.31%
  • 3 stars
    2.66%
  • 2 stars
    0.39%
  • 1 star
    1.18%

TR

Jul 12, 2020

Very insightful sessions on the issue of Weight loss. the course scientifically explains the whole idea of how weight loss can be achieved. It has changed my approach towards life and eating.

AA

Oct 1, 2020

I am soo happy to be part of this course. I have learned alot from this course. I especially thank my respected teacher. She has explained every leacture in a detailed and explanatory manner.

From the lesson

Using Habit & Emotions to Your Advantage

Conscious Choice Versus Subconscious Habit4:19
How to Consistently Make Healthy Choices4:34

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Sharon Horesh Bergquist, MD

    Assistant Professor

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder