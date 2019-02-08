Unlock Your Set Point

As we have seen, the main culprits that can gradually raise a set point, and anchor weight in an undesirable range are, one, different combinations of processed foods high in sugar, and fat. Two, stress. Three, being physically inactive, and four, not getting enough sleep. Each of these factors affect set point to a different degree based on each person's unique set of genes. Our genetic makeup influences how we experience, and taste food. The degree of reward we get from fat, sugar, and salt, and the threshold at which our brains sense we are full. As a result, the challenge of maintaining a healthy body weight, and our susceptibility to the factors that can raise set point is different for every individual. Conversely, the combination of factors that will lower set point also differs. Nonetheless, there's a general framework you can follow for unlocking your set point, and ultimately having your body stop fighting your attempts at weight-loss. Number one, focus on changing your dietary pattern rather than just cutting back on calories. Counting calories seems a logical place to start for losing weight, but cutting back on calories without changing the types of foods that you eat, will only help you lose weight in the short term. When you eat the same food, but just less of it, such as stopping after one slice of pizza rather than two, you haven't made any changes that would affect your set point. You may lose weight, but your body will compensate by increasing your appetite, and slowing your metabolism until you gradually regain the weight. Although, frustrating, that doesn't mean you lack willpower or can't stick with a diet. Our biology is simply too powerful to override. To lose weight over the long term, you have to change the composition of your diet. You have to swap out calorie packed processed choices for whole foods closest to their natural state. By doing so, you will naturally control your portions and calories. Number two, stick with high quality sources of macronutrients. While many popular diets tout lowering or eliminating a specific macronutrient be it fat, carbohydrates or protein, the majority of studies concur that the most effective, and healthiest weight to lose weight is to zero in on the quality of each macronutrient. It's not that the amount of macronutrient doesn't matter. Indeed, preliminary genetic studies suggest that there are differences in for example, how we each respond to a high carb or low carb diets. However, despite the genetic variances in how we respond to different ratios of macronutrients, these differences are subtle, relative to the benefit of eating whole foods. You can think of the quality of fat, carbohydrate, and protein as the engine of your car. Quantity is more like, its fuel efficiency. To get the highest quality sources of macronutrients, the two most effective measures you should make are reducing process carbohydrates. These include products made with sugar, and flour such as, bread, pasta, baked goods, and packaged foods with high fructose corn syrup. Exchange these for carbohydrates naturally high in fiber found in nature's packaging fruits, vegetables, and whole grains like, rolled oats, wheat berry, barley, and key moi. Once you have switched to these high-quality sources of carbohydrates, you can experiment with changing the amount of your carbohydrates. Swapping animal fat for plant-based fat. Saturated fat found in meat, fish, poultry, pork, milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, and other animal sources may raise your set point by injuring your brain cells. Saturated fat can also cause insulin resistance, which compounds the challenge of losing weight. Swapping out animal fat for healthier plant-based sources like, avocados, nuts, and seeds can help lower your set point. Keep in mind, however that although some oils are healthier than others olive oil for example, over butter, all oils should be used sparingly. None should be considered a health food. Oils are concentrated in calories. A 120 calories in one tablespoon, and can quickly add up. Once you've reduced animal sources of fat, you can try varying the amount of fat in your diet. Just as with carbs, the degree to which the amount of fat affects your set point will differ from person to person. Number three, revamp behaviors that may be interfering with weight loss, while diet has taken center stage for most weight-loss approaches, many of our other practices affect our set point. More specifically, the singular focus on dietary factors has detracted attention from the effects of stress, sleep, and physical activity. Each of these elements can disrupt hormones involved in energy regulation. Once out of balance, our bodies can't function effectively, and can even work against us. Techniques that help with managing stress, increasing physical activity, and the amount of sound sleep we get, can bounce hormones, and are often necessary for unlocking a set point. What should you try changing first, finding the most impactful path to lowering your set point be it dietary or through other behaviors is a process of trial, and error. Frustrating? Yes, but to put it in perspective, it is similar to how we manage most chronic diseases that have been studied for a much more extended period of time. For high blood pressure for example, it often takes trying several different medications to find the one to which a person responds. Same holds for anxiety, and depression. Medication management often takes months, and involves trying, and adjusting several medications before finding the right combination. Think of obesity as similar to these other diseases. Be patient. Don't give up even if it feels like nothing is working. Eventually, you'll find what works best for you. You will know when you've successfully lowered your set point, when you no longer feel like you have to fight against your body to keep the weight off. Number four, try different combinations of changes rather than one change at a time. By having an understanding of obesity, you can fight biology with biology. If you recall, the energy balance system we inherited from our ancestors is intricate, and redundant. The interconnections, and overlap between our metabolic, and cognitive, and emotional brain or adaptations that help us overcome the threat of starvation to survive. If one pathway that restores set point body weight is compromised, another pathway kicks into compensate. Targeting different pathways will increase the likelihood of overcoming your body's hardwired instinct to boomerang back. For example, if you make any one change such as, reducing processed carbohydrates, you're likely to notice a positive result. Working harder at the same type of change for example, completely eliminating processed carbohydrates, will make you more successful, but you will likely have the most success combining different approaches such as coupling several dietary changes or combining them with other lifestyle changes. Number five, consider weight loss medication or other weight loss interventions. In our modern world, and amid plenty, our bodies remain program to conserve, and store energy. Even most of the biggest loser contestants who received the best coaching in the world couldn't overpower our shared biology. The inability to maintain weight loss is not a failure or due to a lack of willpower, is a part of what makes us human. Obesity, alters our hormones, and chemicals which by definition makes it a disease, and just as with any other illness, sometimes it needs to be treated with medication or other interventions. However, unlike the case with other conditions, seeking treatment for weight loss is often stigmatized. Currently, only a tiny fraction of people eligible to receive weight-loss treatment are benefiting from them. If you have limited success combining different lifestyle measures to lower your set point, consider, and discuss with your doctor options for adding weight-loss medications or procedures that can help alter how your body regulates your set point.