General Principles of typing of bacteria

[MUSIC] Welcome to this video lecture on a general introduction on bacterial typing. My name is Valeria Bortolaia. I have been working with bacterial typing for the last ten years and at the beginning I found it quite confusing because as we will will see later on, there are many different methods with very difficult names. But I soon became fascinated by the endless possibilities that we have to characterize bacteria. And by the huge amount of information that this tiny, tiny bacteria can give us if we choose the right typing methods. During this a short the lecture we will answer some questions. The first one, what does typing of bacteria mean? And the second one how do we perform genotyping of bacteria? And finally the third one, which method should we choose when we wanted to type bacteria? To address at the very first questions typing of bacteria. Typing and subtyping of bacteria allow the differentiation of bacteria beyond the species or the subspecies level. In other words for example we take the species Homo sapiens, human species, but we are all different individuals. If we take a bacterial species, for example Escherichia coli or Staphylococcus aureus, within the species there will be many different individuals. And when we type or subtype them, we aim at recognizing these individuals. We can type in different methods. We can type by phenotypic method and we can type by genotypic method. When we perform phenotyping, we are characterizing bacteria based on expressed traits, based on what we see. For example, this is the old fashioned way of characterizing bacteria based on sugar fermentation. So change of color in media or based on antimicrobial resistance patterns. What is performed more often nowadays is the genotyping, that is the characterization of bacteria based on genetic content. And in the remaining part of this lecture, we will mainly talk about the genotyping. How do we perform genotyping? If you imagine that this is a bacterial cell, this is the bacterial cell wall. We have the chromosomal DNA. We can have some additional DNA, plasmid DNA. And then we can have different kind of genes. In this example, there could be antimicrobial resistant genes, there could be virulence genes, but it could be any kind of gene on which we aim to gather more information. The genotyping at the end is, in other words, the description or the analysis of the genetic content of a bacterium. How can we describe this genetic content. Of course we can have many different level of characterization. If you think about characterizing people in the example that I was doing about Homo sapiens, you can characterize at many different levels. And exactly the same thing can be done with bacteria. You can aim at characterizing the entire genetic content and then you will have information on plasmids, on chromosome. And this is what will bring you from the definition of isolate, from bacterial isolate to bacterial strain. You can decide to target only the chromosome of your bacterial species. And in this way, you will have information on the chromosomal background. You can decide to type the vector of a specific gene of interest, and in this case, you will have, for example, typing of plasmid DNA. Or you can decide that you are interested only in a very small portion of the bacteria on this specific genes. And in this case, you will have an information on the particular genes you are targeting. There are two main categories on which we can base our typing. The first one is the Band-based method, the second one is the Sequence-based method. What are the differences? In both cases we start from bacterial cells. Starting from the band-based method, we will take the DNA, cells are manipulated, and the general principles of this band-based method is to solve the DNA In bands. Bands that can be produced by amplification by PCR, that can be produced by cutting with restriction enzymes. And at the end you will have your DNA fragmented in pieces of different sizes. And these different fragments are then run on a gel electrophoresis. And they will move across the gel based on their size. To exemplify this I took an example of an electrophoresis gel in which each lane represents a bacterial isolate. So the DNA of one bacterial isolate is in here of another bacterial isolate is in here. And these bands corresponds to fragments of DNA that were capped with a specific restriction enzyme. So, if you use the same restriction enzyme on many isolates and if you observe exactly the same pattern of bands, it means that the DNA was cut exactly in the same places. So it means that these, now strains, are actually very much related to each other. If you see in this case the DNA was cut in very different ways. So we can assume that this bacterial strain is indeed different from this bacterial strain. If you go to the sequence-based method in this case the DNA is extracted from the cell and then is sequenced either by PCR or more often nowadays by origanum sequencing. And the sequencing technologies can be very different. But at the end of the day you will end up with a sequence, with a DNA sequence. And what do you do with this sequence? It is possible to analyze the single nucleotide polymorphisms. For example, in this strand, we have T and then the other two, we will have an A. So this is what we call single nucleotide polymorphisms. Another example of single nucleotide polymorphism or you can also analyze a sequence for repeat traits. And you will hear more about this kind of genotyping of this sequence analysis during the remaining part of the course. These methods, these ways are general ways to characterize the methods, but of course within each way there are many many possibilities. Just to give some examples of for example, DNA banding-patterns, we can us PFGE that has been used and still is used in many different laboratories worldwide. We can have RFLP, AFLP, and so on. And all these letters, this is the complicated part I was mentioning at the beginning because all these letters are acronyms for the method. And of course, it is difficult to memorize them unless you start working quite a lot with them. And there's nothing that needs to be memorized just for general knowledge. But the main principle is that all this methods are based on the fact that the DNA will be fragmented and then we will separate to the fragment and we will analyze the patterns. Examples of DNA sequencing methods are for example the MLST or gene sequencing if we are interested in the specific sequence of a gene. Or what is more common nowadays is the whole genome sequencing. And once we have the sequence data, we can perform what is called the SNP analysis or the cgMLST among many other typing methods.Now one of the things that I was actually finding very difficult when I started was,how do I choose which of these methods? These are many, many possibilities. How do I choose what to use if I want to perform a study in which I characterize bacteria? These methods are base on two-main principles, but they all have different characteristics. And how do we describe the characteristics of a typing method? First of all we have the typeability. Typeability refers to the proportions of distinct strains in a bacteria population that can be assigned a type marker by that precise method. So, if a method is able to type many strains in a bacteria population, then we will know that there is a good typeability of that method for that bacteria species. Another very important characteristics is the discriminatory power. The discriminatory power is the probability that the method assigned to different types to a related strains in a bacterial population. The higher the discriminatory power of the method, the finer the resolution between bacterial individuals. Then we have the reproducibility, another very important characteristic of a typing method. Because this tells you about the proportions of isolates that will be typed the same will end up being the same type in repeated testing over a long period of time. So this is somehow refers to the possibility that the method gives the same result overtime. And then of course we have to consider also more practical and referring to the laboratory capacity. So, first of all, what is the cost of the method? Can the laboratory afford that cost? What is the rapidity? If we need fast result, can we afford maybe a method that has a very good discriminatory power, but will give us results over a week. So, what we need to really understand, and that clear is that every time we choose a typing method, we have to consider what is the purpose. If we want to trace an outbreak, we will need a method that has a very high discriminatory power because we want to know if strains in different individuals are related to each other or not. If we want to perform long-term surveillance, we are not really interested in very fine differences between strains, but we want to have a more general picture. So the key take home message of this short video lecture is that there are many many methods to type or characterize bacteria. And all these methods have advantages and disadvantages. So at the end of the day the choice of a typing methods depend on the question that you have to answer. I thank you very much for your attention. [MUSIC]