Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
Whole genome sequencing of bacterial genomes - tools and applications
Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

4.6 (1,147 ratings)

37K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Nucleotide, Antimicrobial, Genome, Microbiology

Reviews

KK

Oct 27, 2021

One of the best bioinformatics courses. We get to learn and get hands-on practice on free online bioinformatics tools. Well explanatory lectures to guide us on using bioinformatic tools.

XL

Jun 29, 2019

The course is using cutting-edge genome sequencing technology and the authentic software to showcasing the applications and tools of genome sequencing. It is a great chance to learn it.

From the lesson

Module 5

Whole genome sequencing tools- demonstration of analysis tools for multiple analyzes, phylogenetic tree building and finding genetic markers from self-made databases and Summative Tutorial exercise

Taught By

    Lina Cavaco

    DVM, PhD, EBVS Specialist in Veterinary Microbiology

    Pimlapas Leekitcharoenphon

    PostDoc

