Module Introduction

University of Pennsylvania
AI Applications in Marketing and Finance
University of Pennsylvania

4.7 (70 ratings)

3.7K Students Enrolled

Course 2 of 4 in the AI For Business Specialization

TH

Feb 24, 2023

Great real-world examples. Maybe more graphics to drive home the functions of AI and ML.

Thanks

CL

Sep 19, 2022

This course is excellent ! The materials are very practical and well presented.

From the lesson

Module 1 – AI and the Customer Journey

Introduction to AI Applications2:28
Module Introduction5:34
Customer Journey9:51
Making the Customer Journey Shorter7:21
Moving Upstream in the Customer Journey13:42
Recognizing New Forms of Risk with Machine Intelligence7:16
Organizational Structure for Analytics7:02
A Template for AI Transformation5:31

Taught By

    Michael R Roberts

    William H. Lawrence Professor of Finance, the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

    Raghu Iyengar

    Professor of Marketing

    Kartik Hosanagar

    Professor

