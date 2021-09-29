GANs and VAEs

One of the most exciting areas of machine learning is generative models, generative models are becoming increasingly important and more widely used. We've been talking about models mostly that essentially discriminate between two categories they mark something as being true or false, or one or zero. It's called a discriminative model, a generative model does something slightly different. Instead of classifying data into two categories, a generative model asked the question what the underlying processes that could have generated the type of data that we're seeing in the sample. What that means practically is that generative models can create new instances of the data once they learn, once they understand the process that can generate the data that we're observing, it can then start to use that to create new instances of the data. And what that gets really interesting because it starts to blur the lines a little bit between machine learning, and what we think about as traditional areas of human creativity. So there have been many examples of generative models applied to areas like art and music. For example there have been generative models used to generate new songs that are in particular styles like country or jazz. And these generative models produced the instrumentation, the lyrics, even the vocals they can emulate as well. There are generative models that are used to produce new styles of arts, they're also generative models that can be used to produce art and styles that mimic those of traditional masters. GANGogh for instance, you can use generative model to basically create art in the style of GANGogh. The most famous generative model perhaps is text applications, particularly GPT-3 GPT-2 which received a lot of press. These types of generative models can generate text in a way that could have been written by say a student essay or a journalist. So with a generative model like GPT-3 you can give it a a starting point, you can give it a few sentences and it will essentially generate text along those lines to fill out several paragraphs that looked like they were written by a human. And so lots of examples and applications of GPT-3, so while the media, the press has covered certainly a lot of the interesting demonstrations of GPT-3, one can certainly think about business applications and many of these are have been, there are a number of ventures these days that are trying to develop products around this type of technology. But you could think about using technologies like this too, create full emails or make it easier to respond to emails given just a few bullet points for instance, lots of applications of technologies of technology that can generate new text just given a starting point. Now, one variation on this called a generative adversarial network is a particularly important application of generative model and this is a type of technology that is used to generate artificial content that is increasingly hard to tell from tell apart from real content. So the way a generative adversarial network, or again, as it's sometimes called works is it uses two networks competing with one another. It uses a generative network that creates new content, and then it uses another network that is basically used simply to tell whether the output of the first network is real or fake. So a generator is constantly putting out new artificial content, and the discriminator is looking at that content that's being put out and saying it's real or fake. And over time that generator will then learn what it needs to do to create content that is harder and harder for the discriminator to identify as being fake content. And through that process, the generator develops more and more content that is hard to distinguish in terms of its authenticity. And the number of examples of GANGho have been used to quickly advance our ability to generate artificial content using algorithms. For example, GANs have been used to generate artificial faces at scale in a way that a machine or a human has a very difficult time looking at the picture in saying whether this is a picture of a human, a human face or something else. Lots of applications around this, a lot of controversy around these types of applications as well. So as we think about these technologies, these are some of the concerns around things like deep fakes arise, and we take pictures, and we take products, and we take images, and convert them or artificially convert them in ways where you can't tell if this is authentic or real. This is where a lot of the controversy arises around their use, another technology that's related to some of this type of generation is variation of auto encoders or VAEs, they have a slightly different role in goal. So encoders themselves, what they do is they take data, they boil it down to a simpler representation, an autoencoder can take data, boil it down to a simpler representation, which can then be used to recreate itself. So an autoencoder will take say something like an image or a song boil it down to a simpler representation of itself that can then be used to recreate itself. Now, a variation along autoencoder is particularly interesting because it can be used to slightly vary some attributes or aspects of the image in ways that we might care about. So we can take an image, we can boil it down into its parts, maybe tweak it in some ways we can change the hair color for instance, and then re create the image. This is going to allow for something called control generations were not just generating artificial content, but we're generating artificial content in a way that we can start to control how it's different or how it gets tweaked. And this introduces a lot of use cases that are new and novel that have implications for the adoption of these technologies. So we can take faces for instance, we can use to us to alter the faces in particular ways that might be useful in terms of modeling things, or implicate showing how different types of glasses might look on a face and so on. And so these technologies are very promising for these kinds of use cases, lots of applications for controlled content generation for taking pictures, for changing attributes, in particular attributes of those pictures in ways that might be more or less useful for the use case.