The Over-Fitting Problem

University of Pennsylvania
AI Fundamentals for Non-Data Scientists
University of Pennsylvania

4.6 (70 ratings)

4.7K Students Enrolled

Course 1 of 4 in the AI For Business Specialization

RB

Aug 16, 2022

This course was extremely helpful in presenting the basics of AI in a way that was relevant to different kinds of business decisions.

TS

Mar 10, 2022

Helping me to clear doubts and i feel like getting required information. Thank you Coursera and Professinal Team.

Module 2 – Training and Evaluating Machine Learning Algorithms

Specific Machine Learning Methods: A Deep Dive18:53
Intro to Model Selection3:52
Feature Engineering and Deep Learning Introduction3:42
Deep Learning6:52
How Deep Learning Works8:08
Limitations of Deep Learning2:49
Evaluating ML Performance3:24
Common Loss Functions5:56
Tradeoffs Between Loss Functions2:56
How is Training Data Acquired?4:47
The Over-Fitting Problem5:04
Test Data3:26
Examples of End-to-End Work Flow4:30

    Kartik Hosanagar

    Professor

    Prasanna Tambe

    Associate Professor of Operations

