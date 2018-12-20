What are Social Networks?

University of Pennsylvania
Viral Marketing and How to Craft Contagious Content
University of Pennsylvania

4.8 (4,711 ratings)

 | 

240K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Social Network, Viral Marketing, Marketing, Marketing Strategy

Reviews

VT

Apr 4, 2020

The course is very helpful and informative. I enjoy all the examples and materials of it. Totally recommend this course to people who want to further improve their influence as an effective marketer!

RC

Dec 20, 2018

Pleasant tone, many tangible illustrations that bring the theory to life. Well-balanced pace. Could be complemented by a practical exercise - but perfect for working professionals who have less time.

From the lesson

Social Networks

How Social Networks Spread Information and Influence1:56
What are Social Networks?6:18
How Networks Shape the Spread of Information5:12
Sprinkler vs. Waterfall Strategies3:42
Social Ties and Active Sharing5:28
Course Conclusion0:59

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Jonah Berger

    Marketing Professor

