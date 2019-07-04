Why Cryptocurrency?

University of Pennsylvania
Cryptocurrency and Blockchain: An Introduction to Digital Currencies
University of Pennsylvania

4.6 (1,259 ratings)

 | 

43K Students Enrolled

Reviews

RR

Jul 4, 2019

Technology today enables you to monetize almost anything. Blockchain is the most important revolution since the internet and smart contracts enable you to transform any asset into a financial asset.

RE

Aug 4, 2021

Good class to get a general, high-level overview of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Lectures are easy to follow and the notes/slides are helpful. The guest speakers in Week4 are interesting.

From the lesson

Module 1: Introduction to Cryptocurrency

Introduction and Summary2:07
Introduction to Cryptocurrency2:32
Transacting in Bitcoin8:58
Why Cryptocurrency?9:36

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Jessica Wachter

    Dr. Bruce I. Jacobs Professor in Quantitative Finance

  • Placeholder

    Sarah Hammer

    Senior Director of the Alternative Investments Initiative, Adjunct Professor of Law

