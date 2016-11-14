Overview of the Business Analytics Specialization

Data about our browsing and buying patterns are everywhere. From credit card transactions and online shopping carts, to customer loyalty programs and user-generated ratings/reviews, there is a staggering amount of data that can be used to describe our past buying behaviors, predict future ones, and prescribe new ways to influence future purchasing decisions. In this course, four of Wharton’s top marketing professors will provide an overview of key areas of customer analytics: descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and their application to real-world business practices including Amazon, Google, and Starbucks to name a few. This course provides an overview of the field of analytics so that you can make informed business decisions. It is an introduction to the theory of customer analytics, and is not intended to prepare learners to perform customer analytics. Course Learning Outcomes: After completing the course learners will be able to... Describe the major methods of customer data collection used by companies and understand how this data can inform business decisions Describe the main tools used to predict customer behavior and identify the appropriate uses for each tool Communicate key ideas about customer analytics and how the field informs business decisions Communicate the history of customer analytics and latest best practices at top firms