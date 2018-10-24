3.1 Defining the Focal Market

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Pennsylvania
Entrepreneurship 1: Developing the Opportunity
University of Pennsylvania

4.8 (3,893 ratings)

 | 

120K Students Enrolled

Course 1 of 5 in the Entrepreneurship Specialization

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Discovery-Driven Planning, Elevator Pitch, Planning, Entrepreneurship

Reviews

4.8 (3,893 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    82.40%
  • 4 stars
    15.28%
  • 3 stars
    1.72%
  • 2 stars
    0.25%
  • 1 star
    0.33%

OO

Feb 28, 2021

Coursera is the best,,, I’ve always thought going to school was all you need to acquire the knowledge you want... But now I no you can be home and acquire your knowledge through the help of coursera..

CP

Oct 24, 2018

The lectures are indispensable for anybody embarking into new business ventures whether on a start-up or an established corporation. Great advice from world class faculty that has industry relevance.

From the lesson

Module 3: Markets, Need-Finding and Planning

3.1 Defining the Focal Market13:11
3.2 Understanding User Needs26:33
3.3 Competitive Analysis9:27
3.4 Generating Ideas with Individuals and Groups4:47
3.5 Planning: Assumptions11:21
3.6 Planning: Discovery Driven Planning17:03
3.7 Planning: Discovery Driven Planning Worksheet8:38
(Optional) Talent Management and Development: Interview with Jackie Reses15:57

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Lori Rosenkopf

    Vice Dean and Director, Wharton Undergraduate Division

  • Placeholder

    Karl T. Ulrich

    Vice Dean of Entrepreneurship and Innovation

  • Placeholder

    Ethan Mollick

    Associate Professor

  • Placeholder

    Kartik Hosanagar

    Professor

  • Placeholder

    David Hsu

    Richard A. Sapp Professor of Management

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder