US FinTech Regulation

University of Pennsylvania
FinTech: Foundations, Payments, and Regulations
University of Pennsylvania

4.6 (2,027 ratings)

 | 

39K Students Enrolled

Reviews

RN

Mar 15, 2021

Great teachers, excellent materials and one thing that I loved a lot a set of slides at the end of the chapter that made a lot easier to connect the lecture and class notes with the test.

SC

Jun 26, 2021

Great and very insightful explanations! The course gives a comprehensive overview of the FinTech in many aspects and is suitable for those who want to grasp basic concepts of this topic.

From the lesson

Module 4: Regulation

Perspectives on Regulation5:40
The Regulation Innovation Tradeoff4:49
The Great Recession6:04
Emergence of FinTech5:54
FinTech Growth & Benefits4:55
Issues with FinTech8:57
Issues Regulating FinTech7:50
US FinTech Regulation4:20
Global FinTech Regulation8:57
RegTech and Looking Forward4:59
Thank You0:34

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Christopher Geczy

    Adjunct Professor of Finance

  • Placeholder

    Natasha Sarin

    Assistant Professor of Law

