3.2 Changes in discrete and continuous time

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Spreadsheets and Models
University of Pennsylvania

4.2 (3,574 ratings)

 | 

97K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Monte Carlo Method, Microsoft Excel, Linear Programming (LP), Solver

Reviews

4.2 (3,574 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    50.36%
  • 4 stars
    27.08%
  • 3 stars
    13.79%
  • 2 stars
    5.54%
  • 1 star
    3.21%

RS

Jul 29, 2021

This course is a must for all the learners who want to go ahead and achieve big because this course not just teaches you about financial scenarios etc. but the knowledge can be used in real life

BH

Sep 11, 2017

So many tools that I knew existed and have tried to use the How-To's to learn how they work and until the Prof takes you through them one-at-a-time, they never make sense. Great Stuff!

From the lesson

Addressing Uncertainty and Probability in Models

3.0 Introduction1:55
3.1 Random variables and probability distributions11:03
3.2 Changes in discrete and continuous time5:22
3.3 Power, exponential, and log functions8:34
3.4 Probability trees and decision trees5:52
3.5 Correlation and Regression7:28

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Don Huesman

    Managing Director, Wharton Online

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder