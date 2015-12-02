Marketing 101: Building Strong Brands Part I

University of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Marketing
University of Pennsylvania

AT

Dec 2, 2015

Learned a lot of things in this course. Have already started changing the way I think about pricing in my current position. I hope we get the opportunity to apply these concepts in Capstone project.

MK

Dec 10, 2015

Great! I am taking the course with almost no experience in this area. Really enjoyed this class and learned a lot. A lot of practical examples which helped me to understand all the parts. Thank you!

From the lesson

BRANDING: Marketing Strategy and Brand Positioning

Marketing 101: Building Strong Brands Part I15:10
Marketing 101: Building Strong Brands Part II4:10
Strategic Marketing11:40
Segmentation and Targeting12:47
Brand Positioning12:50
Brand Mantra: The Elevator Speech9:42
Experiential Branding13:26

Taught By

    Barbara E. Kahn

    Professor of Marketing and Director, Jay H. Baker Retailing Center

    Peter Fader

    Professor of Marketing and Co-Director of the Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative

    Jagmohan Raju

    Joseph J. Aresty Professor

