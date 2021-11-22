In this course, you will learn crucial skills needed to understand the intricate dynamics that go into the process of negotiation, and how you can go into your negotiation confident and fully prepared. You'll learn about the framework that goes into shaping a successful negotiation, in addition to gaining the knowledge that will allow you to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances. You'll also learn about emotional control, crafting questions to help you get the information that you need, and skills that will allow you to negotiate in any setting. You will also successfully learn how to navigate a negotiation through real-world exercises, and how to best work to build trust, diffuse anger, and make rational decisions based on the information at hand. Lastly, you will learn how to prepare to negotiate in any setting and use your skills to facilitate with teams and influence outcomes. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to utilize your newly acquired skills to successfully negotiate for employment, contracts, and in any part of your life. Within this course, you will end with the knowledge of how to craft a successful negotiation strategy and manage the conflict that can arise, as well as build trust.