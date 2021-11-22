Preparation Continued

University of Pennsylvania
Negotiations
University of Pennsylvania

4.5 (15 ratings)

3K Students Enrolled

Reviews

  • 5 stars
    80%
  • 4 stars
    6.66%
  • 2 stars
    13.33%

ON

Oct 24, 2022

The tutor was very thorough and gave great examples which made the course very easy to follow!

GS

Nov 2, 2022

The Professor used very relatable examples, his pace and methodology were excellent.

From the lesson

Module 1 – Framework

Introduction to Negotiations9:21
Stages of Negotiation & Preparation14:06
Preparation Continued18:02
Exchange of Information13:46
Exchange of Offers12:11
Closing A Negotiation14:33

Taught By

    Maurice Schweitzer

    Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions

