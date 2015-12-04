People Analytics in Practice

University of Pennsylvania
People Analytics
University of Pennsylvania

4.6 (5,698 ratings)

120K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Talent Management, Analytics, Performance Management, Collaboration

Reviews

PN

Jul 27, 2017

This is a very well defined course to give a very good start to the knowledge of People Analytics. The professors have brought in numerous examples to make the understanding of analytics better.

MA

Jan 7, 2020

This course was a good beginner approach toward understanding human resources impact and way to drive its power toward developing business, for me as a totally beginner it was an awesome course

From the lesson

Introduction to People Analytics, and Performance Evaluation

Introduction to People Analytics8:45
Goals for the Course1:40
Course Outline and Overview3:50
People Analytics in Practice4:55
Performance Evaluation: the Challenge of Noisy Data6:46
Chance vs. Skill: the NFL Draft22:08
Finding Persistence: Regression to the Mean11:56
Extrapolating from Small Samples5:53
The Wisdom of Crowds: Signal Independence5:56
Process vs. Outcome7:47
Summary of Performance Evaluation3:36

Taught By

    Cade Massey

    Practice Professor

    Martine Haas

    Associate Professor of Management

    Matthew Bidwell

    Associate Professor of Management

