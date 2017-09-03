Project: The Task

University of California San Diego
Mathematical Thinking in Computer Science
University of California San Diego

4.4 (2,088 ratings)

120K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Mathematical Induction, Proof Theory, Discrete Mathematics, Mathematical Logic

Reviews

CW

Feb 1, 2020

I loved this course! So many interesting things to think about, thoughtfully explained by brilliant instructors. The puzzles really get you thinking. Such genius to put them before the lectures!

JK

Jan 8, 2021

I personally have very limited coding skills. this course was able to build my funadmentals in both math and science while understanding more of the bridge between the two. Very thankful for it.

From the lesson

Solving a 15-Puzzle

Project: The Task1:31
Quiz Hint: Why Every Even Permutation Is Solvable13:07

Taught By

    Alexander S. Kulikov

    Professor

    Michael Levin

    Lecturer

    Владимир Подольский

    Доцент

