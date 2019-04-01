Avoiding Reputational Harm

University of Pennsylvania
What is Compliance?
University of Pennsylvania

4.8 (983 ratings)

 | 

21K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Risk Management, Brand Management, Strategic Planning, Compliance

Reviews

KS

Jan 14, 2021

This is a great intro level course. The videos are of very high quality. The case studies and reading given was very interesting to read. I actually had a lot of fun completing this.

AM

Sep 21, 2019

I really love this course. It is so well structured and easily understandable. I just want a mix of more examples of Compliance issues across the world to allow for direct relations.

From the lesson

Why is Compliance Important?

Avoiding Reputational Harm3:02
The Indispensable and Positive Value of Compliance4:46
Module 2 Recap0:57

Taught By

    Andrew Kandel

    Lecturer in Law

    Lauren Steinfeld

    Lecturer in Law

