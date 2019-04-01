The Demands of a Settlement Agreement

Compliance isn’t only about preventing problems and ensuring that everyone is abiding by laws, rules, and regulations. It’s also about the positive impact a robust and ethical compliance program can have on a business or organization. In this course we will discuss why compliance is important – from the needs facing businesses in highly regulated industries to avoiding fines and penalties to preventing reputational and economic nightmares. We’ll examine real-world examples of compliance and governance failures and their impact, and consider strategies for avoiding similar situations in our own organizations. You’ll be able to think about risk management in new ways and apply strategies to manage it.