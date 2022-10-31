The creator perspective

As a company, we have been investing in commerce and creators for many years. But let me take a moment and explain how this will all come to life in metaverse. For people, the metaverse will offer more choice than we've ever seen before. Most importantly, they'll be a real sense of continuity, where the things you buy are always available to you. Today, much of what you buy on the internet is inside a single app, website, or game. You might buy a custom skin for your gaming avatar, but you can't take it with you when you move to a new space. In the physical world, that would be the equivalent of buying your favorite sports teams jersey and never be able to wear it outside the stadium. In the future, you will be able to buy digital clothes for your avatar and then wear them into the metaverse more broadly. For creators, our goal is to provide a way for as many creators as possible to build a business in the metaverse. One thing we've learned from today's digital platforms is that we can't artificially limit innovation. We need to enable as many different types of creators as possible to unlock the best ideas. They'll be many different creators in the metaverse. Creators who make digital objects, creators who offer services and experiences, and those who build entire worlds, like game creators do today. We also want creators to have the biggest possible audiences. If a creditor designs a signature effect to surround avatars, their fans should be able to buy it, and then visit different spaces to show it off to their friends. Frankly, if a creator builds any experience, all of their fans should be able to enjoy. Businesses will be creators, too. Building out digital spaces or even digital worlds. They'll sell both physical and digital goods as well as experiences and services, and they'll be able to use ads to ensure the right customers find what they've created. Speaking of buying things, we're also exploring new types of ownership models and entitlements to ensure people feel confident that they actually own something. This will make it easier for people to sell limited edition digital objects like NFTs, display them in their digital spaces, and even resell them to the next person securely. In short, the metaverse will remove many of the physical constraints we see on commerce today, and make entirely new business as possible. While this is very exciting, the metaverse is all about co-creating. We're building this together with creators, developers, and entrepreneurs. Today I've asked Jackie Aina to join me to start a conversation about what might be possible. Jackie is a beauty creator who launched her own lifestyle brand on Instagram called Forvr Mood, where she sells candles with scents like Cuffing Season, and partners with major brands on makeup drops. Let's meet Jackie in her space. Here we are in this digital space, totally inspired by you, and all the things that you love. Jackie, I've been such a big fan of yours for such a long time, so tell me a bit about how you got started in social media. Rewind back to 2009, as it pertains to like beauty, I would go to a makeup counter or go makeup shopping, and I always felt rejected, always feel othered. I got so frustrated that eventually I was like, you know what? Not only am I going to not listen to them, but I'm going to show other people how I'm making it work with my skin tone, too. How did you go from creating content, creating videos, to a product? You just have a brand called Forvr Mood for your Instagram, Instagram shopping. Forvr Mood was not only a bit of a love letter to me and my relationship with my mom. That's how we bond, was through fragrance, ever since childhood. But it's been doing amazing and we've actually been getting a lot of support. Jackie, this space is pretty magical and I know it reflects the stuff you love. Tell me a bit about what you love, and why this represents you? First thing, color is everything. I love pastels. You can see it in the brand, you can see it a lot of time in what I wear. With the metaverse, when we're curating collections or even just brainstorming, this would be a great way to gather us altogether and literally create atmospheres and environments and moods to just enhance creativity. Then, if I can invite people, it would be like inviting them in my home. You know what I mean? It'd be like bringing them into a piece of me. I would want them to feel some of the things that I feel when I step into my house or when I light my candles. Interacting with people in comments and having a conversation is a way to get your fans excited about interacting with you, but also you feel like you get a change of community. This idea of reaching into the comments section and pulling a fan in and having a conversation. I love that. It's pretty powerful and it humanizes that person on the other end of that comment. I think there's a really interesting opportunity to think about how we build community and how we engage with our fans in a really deep way as opposed to just through a comment box. Imagine for your biggest fans, you can have an exclusive launch party where anyone could visit no matter where they were in the world. I love that, because when we first launched the brand, everything was shut down because, obviously, quarantine, couldn't go anywhere, and I have this idea of doing pop-ups for Forvr Mood, where we would have a room inspired by each scent. Now, anyone from anywhere in the world could come and feel what you just described, have that feeling, have that sense, really get into that mode. Also, you have your greatest fans, people that care a lot about you. The ability to reach new customers, use advertising to keep growing your business. You could also drop in exclusive product in the metaverse, where, only available to your most ardent fans who paid special access to get for that product. Commerce is going to be a big part at metaverse. You'll be able to sell both digital and physical products. The butterfly effect transports us someplace magical. So beautiful. Jackie, as we walk through this amazing world, what does the metaverse mean to you? I just feel like this is endless possibilities with my imagination. I can't even begin to imagine how meaningful the metaverse will be thanks to creators, like you.