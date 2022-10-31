Working in the metaverse

Meta
What is the Metaverse?
Meta

4.6 (145 ratings)

21K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

NFTs, Content Creation, Game Engines, Extended Reality, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

Nov 4, 2022

great overview of the metaverse and it current and future impact on multiPle facets of our lives.

Nov 2, 2022

Excellent course. It gave a comprehensive explanation of the metaverse. I highly recommend it.

What is the metaverse?

Connection and communication6:03
Working in the metaverse3:59
The ecological implications of the metaverse5:44

