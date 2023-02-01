Capabilities of the WhatsApp Business Management API

video-placeholder
Loading...
Meta
WhatsApp Business Platform for Developers
Meta
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Configure webhooks, Create message templates, Set up API access

From the lesson

The WhatsApp Business Management API

In the final week, you will learn how to Implement WhatsApp Business Management API.

Weekly Introduction: The WhatsApp Business Management API1:12
Capabilities of the WhatsApp Business Management API0:59
Acquire an Access Token With a Facebook Login3:08
Acquire an Access Token With a System User1:54
Make WhatsApp Business Management API Calls2:16

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dmitry Vinnik

    Developer Advocate

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder