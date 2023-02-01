Conversational Design Tips

WhatsApp Business Platform for Developers
Configure webhooks, Create message templates, Set up API access

From the lesson

The WhatsApp Business Platform

In the first week, you will learn about the purpose and use cases of the WhatsApp Business Platform, and the benefits of using the cloud-hosted version of the API.

Weekly Introduction: The WhatsApp Business Platform0:34
About the WhatsApp Business Platform2:24
How the WhatsApp Business Platform Works1:49
Connect With Customers3:27
Compare Two WhatsApp Business Options4:28
Prepare to Set up the WhatsApp Business Platform2:43
Conversational Design Tips1:54

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dmitry Vinnik

    Developer Advocate

