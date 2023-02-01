Lesson Introduction: Add Business Phone Number

video-placeholder
Loading...
Meta
WhatsApp Business Platform for Developers
Meta
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Configure webhooks, Create message templates, Set up API access

From the lesson

Set Up the WhatsApp Business Platform

In the second week, you will learn how to create an app on Meta for Developers, set up API access, send a test message, configure webhooks and set up a phone number.

Lesson Introduction: Add Business Phone Number0:30
Create a Permanent Token3:06
Add Your Business Phone Number1:54
Weekly Conclusion: Set Up the WhatsApp Business Platform1:36

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dmitry Vinnik

    Developer Advocate

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder