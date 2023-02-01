In this video, we'll go over using the WhatsApp Business Management API to migrate a phone number from one WhatsApp Business Account to another. For instance, imagine a business wanting to switch to a different business solution provider, a third party company they used to help with customer communication. Such a switch would involve transferring the business phone number from one WhatsApp Business Account to another account, associated with the new business solution provider. And of course, the business will want to keep the same phone number in that switch. Only businesses directly integrated with the WhatsApp Business Platform can migrate a registered phone number from one WhatsApp Business Account to another. For migration must be initiated by the business that owns the destination WhatsApp Business Account, as all migration calls required the WhatsApp Business Account ID. After migration, a phone number keeps its display name, quality rating, messaging limits, official business account status, and approved high quality message templates. Before migration, you'll need to set up certain assets and meet the necessary criteria. One such asset is the phone number that will be migrating. This phone number needs to meet the following requirements. First, it must be registered with the WhatsApp Business Account which we'll call the source WhatsApp Business Account. If you previously enable two-factor authentication for this number, it needs to be disabled, and it will need to be done by the owner of the source WhatsApp Business Account. As we can see, the entire process requires the owner of the phone number to work closely with the owner of the source WhatsApp Business Account. The next asset is an actual source WhatsApp Business Account, to which the phone number is currently registered. This account must have its business verification completed and approved. Apart from the business verification, the source WhatsApp Business account has to have its review status approved. The final asset is the WhatsApp Business Account, to which we'll be migrating the phone number or as we call it, destination WhatsApp Business Account. The requirements for this account are as follows. Similarly to the source WhatsApp Business Account, your destination WhatsApp Business Account must have its business verified and it's review status should be approved. The destination WhatsApp Business Account should also have a payment method set up. Another requirement is that the destination WhatsApp Business Account must message on behalf of the same business as the source, WhatsApp Business Account. Lastly, the destination WhatsApp Business account should represent the same business as the source, WhatsApp Business account. It means that, business ID on the destination WhatsApp Business account, must match the business ID on the source WhatsApp Business Account. Now, with all the assets prepared, we can go through the steps required to migrate a phone number. The first step is to initiate the phone migration using the WhatsApp Business Management API. We'll make a POST request to the "phone_numbers" and point using our destination whatsapp_business_account_id. Here, you can see an example of such API call: In this call, we need to specify the country code for the registered phone number, under the 'cc' field. We'll also have to specify the phone_number field with the registered phone number, note that this will exclude the country code or a plus symbol. Lastly, we'll have to set the migrate_phone_number field to 'true', as well as setting our access token. If the API request was successful, you would see response with the phone number ID, like in this response. The next step is to verify your phone ownership. We'll do this by requesting a registration code with another API call, but this time to the request_code end point, as you can see in this example. For this endpoint, you'll need to enter your information like your access token, your phone number ID, do one you got from the previous API calls response. And the language that you will receive the code in. You'll also want to specify if you wish to receive the code through an SMS message or a voice code, a successful response will look like this example. You should have also received a six-digit code via the specified code method. We'll verify this code using another WhatsApp Business Management API code. Specifically, post request to the verified code end point, like in this example. Again, you we'll provide your phone number ID, your access token, and you need to specify the six-digit code using the code field. On success, you'll get a response like shown here. The next step is to register your phone number. We can do this in a couple of ways, but we'll continue using the WhatsApp Business Management API, by making a call to the account end point. Here is an example of what this API request will look like. The fields you need to feel should look familiar except for the search field. This field should be filled out with the base64-encoded certificate string generated for your phone number. You can find the certificate string in the WhatsApp Manager under the Phone Number step. When you press View, you should see a box like this one that contains your certificate string for the API call. The last step is only required for the official business accounts or OBS. If you're working with OBA, you must re-enable two-factor authentication, that's it. You now know how to migrate a registered phone number from one WhatsApp Business account to another.