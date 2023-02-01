Weekly Introduction: The WhatsApp Business Management API

Are you interested in learning how the WhatsApp Business Platform can help businesses achieve better audience engagement and customer support? Designed for developers and engineers responsible for the implementation of APIs, this course will teach you to set up and configure the WhatsApp Business Platform and the WhatsApp Business Management API. By the end of this course you will be able to: 1. Explain the purpose and use cases of the WhatsApp Business Platform and the benefits of using the Cloud API, hosted by Meta. 2. Create an app on Meta for Developers, set up API access, send a test message, configure webhooks and set up a phone number. 3. Recognize different types of messages, create templates and use the Cloud API to send messages through WhatsApp. 4. Implement the WhatsApp Business Management API including proper setup, management, migration, and monitoring of key elements. Enroll today to unlock the power of the WhatsApp Business Platform for your business!