[MUSIC] In the previous lesson we discussed wine glasses. In this lesson we will cover basic wine types. So what's out there in the world of wine? Let's sort of take an overview of what wine is available to taste before we jump into step by step procedure for tasting it. There are simple whites and reds out there, simple white wines with a very low aroma profile. And maybe if they were grown in a cool climate, they have some nice tart crispness, or warmer climate less so. But their purpose in life is to be refreshing and thirst quenching, and that's it. There's no need to write ten paragraphs about them, they are what they are. So we rely on them to be clean and straightforward, and to do their job of thirst quenching, or palate cleansing, or simple compatibility with food. Beyond simple whites and reds there are more aromatic whites and reds. Aromatic whites for example, include Floral, Estery types. Wines that have a lot of tropical fruit or fresh stone fruit, or berry fruit. There are herbaceous grassy wines, wines that are spicy, wines that have minerality, or have some earthiness. And then there are stylized wines, wines that show more of what the wine maker did to them. Than what they have to show for themselves, and that's a wine making choice, that's a stylistic choice. For example, you've all experience wines that have a lot of over smoky woody notes, or earthy notes, or in the case of some whites buttery notes. So the gamut runs from the fresh, simple, fruity, berry fruity, ripe fruity, spicy peppery. Herbaceous, and veggie, and medicinal, and earthy, and leathery, and mentholy. And woody, and chary, and vanilla, and buttery, and so forth. Wines run that entire gamut. Wines are lovely at every stage, but the more elements they have, the more elements they contain, the more complex we say they are. In the world of wine there are noble wines, classic wines, and distinctive wines. We read about the noble grape varietals, or the noble wine types. And they tend to include things like Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Syrah. But there's a difference between noble or a classic and distinctive. Not all wines are equally distinctive, Chardonnay for example, without the winemaker's stylistic touch is rather nondistinctive. But we still include it in the noble grape category because of its historic place in wines of the world. And the reason why it grows where it grows, and the reason it's stylized in the way that it is. Depending on what list you consult, there are anywhere from half a dozen to 24 or 50 classic grape types. There are hundreds of grapes used in the modern world to make wines. There are 10,000 grape types available, but we use several hundred to make the wines that we make. And relatively few to make the wines that you and I normally encounter. In this lesson we discussed basic wine types, in our next lesson we will turn our attention to the old world versus the new world wines.