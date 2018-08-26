Formal Wine Evaluation (Reds)

University of California, Davis
Wine Tasting: Sensory Techniques for Wine Analysis
University of California, Davis

4.7 (461 ratings)

62K Students Enrolled

Reviews

LN

Aug 26, 2018

Excellent course. I tell everyone I know about it. It was was very informative, but also interactive, fun, with real-world applicability. Do yourself a favor and sign up!

DJ

Jun 3, 2020

This was a fantastic course to learn more about the Wine Sensory techniques and how to differentiate between wines, find faults and learn about pairing wine with food.

From the lesson

Wine Styles

Wine Styles Introduction1:14
Introduction to Wine Sensory9:52
Wine Glasses13:11
Basic Wine Types3:54
Old World Versus New World Wines5:09
Climate and Style6:00
Selecting Wines for this Course3:26
Formal Wine Tasting Set-Up4:20
The Tasting Grid5:44
Wine Clarity7:34
Wine Color10:09
The First Sniff8:31
The First Taste10:32
The Second Taste6:35
Wine Texture7:00
Formal Wine Evaluation (Whites)9:29
Formal Wine Evaluation (Reds)10:24

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    John Buechsenstein

    Wine Appreciation Faculty

