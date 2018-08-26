Microbial Faults

University of California, Davis
Wine Tasting: Sensory Techniques for Wine Analysis
University of California, Davis

LN

Aug 26, 2018

Excellent course. I tell everyone I know about it. It was was very informative, but also interactive, fun, with real-world applicability. Do yourself a favor and sign up!

DJ

Jun 3, 2020

This was a fantastic course to learn more about the Wine Sensory techniques and how to differentiate between wines, find faults and learn about pairing wine with food.

From the lesson

Common Wine Faults

Common Wine Faults Introduction1:10
Common Wine Faults7:19
Beauty is in the Nose of the Beholder4:58
Threshold4:46
Oxidation Faults4:33
Vinegar8:04
Reduction Faults3:54
Oxidation and Acetic Acid Faults10:11
Sulfites and Sulfides4:06
Microbial Faults6:10
Cork Taint4:06
Sulfites5:27
Common Wine Faults Summary6:17

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    John Buechsenstein

    Wine Appreciation Faculty

