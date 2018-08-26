[MUSIC] Welcome back, our previous video discussed Noble Rot, in this lesson we will discuss, Riesling, another white grape varietal. Riesling is somewhat of a chameleon or a mood ring, if you will, as it can express itself differently depending on where it's grown. You might say that it's a terroir magnifier. It takes on and expresses some of the characteristics of the place of growth. Wherever you find it, old world or new, however, there are always distinctive, reliable flavor markers that help us recognize it in any blind tasting. The German wine growing regions are historically responsible for teaching us what Riesling is, and what it's all about, in the same wide geographic area. Alsace region in France, and also areas in eastern Austria can bring forth very delicate wines. The distinctive aroma profile of Riesling includes many floral notes, specifically rose or daphne or freesia, sometimes jasmine and honeysuckle. Fruitwise, peachy apricoty citrus, another blossom that occurs to me is orange blossom. The wines can be very honeyed, they can have a honeyed canned peaches characteristic. Sometimes wines even have a touch of minearlity or flintiness, sometimes earthiness, or a little hint of diesel or petrol. New world and Old world Rieslings vary widely in sweetness levels. Very cool growing regions with lower resulting sugar at harvest often have a very high acidity. Residual sugar, therefore, which is unfermented sugar remaining in the wine, helped to mask some of that very aggressive acidity. So in cool climates, worldwide, the acid is usually higher. So in Germany, again, this acid is balanced with residual sugar left in the wine. Riesling has had its ups and downs in the marketplace, but currently it appears to be on a slow but steady ascendancy. Traditionally, consumer confusion held it back. The lack of understanding of Riesling, what to serve it with, but the bottom line was uncertainty about it's sweetness, how sweet is it? Is it a dry a Riesling? Is it slightly sweet? Is it cloyingly sweet? Even if you study the different wines available in the marketplace which was a very difficult thing to do back before the Internet age, you were still surprised, more often than not, about what level of sweetness the wine actually had. So that did not lend itself to wine service predictability. And then along came The International Riesling Foundation which has developed, in the modern era, a sweetness scale that can be used on the back label. And tells the consumer, very specifically, what the sweetness level is, and also encourages the wineries to include a descriptive profile of the wine. This has made a huge difference in the marketplace. A very distinctive marker for Riesling worldwide is the petrol, or oily rag, or diesel smell. It's delicious and intriguing at very low levels, but at higher levels, it can be kind of dominant. TDN, which stands for trimethyl dihydronaphthalene. Sounds worse than it is, it's actually a lovely note that, in small amounts, can be delightful. If nothing else, it tells us in a blind tasting that there is certainly Riesling in this glass. Like Semillon, Riesling is also susceptible to noble rot. Resulting in a concentration of its sweetness and acidity, and increasing the wines spicy, honeyed unctuous flavors. In this lesson, we discussed the white grape varietal Riesling. In our next lesson, we will turn our attention to Gewurztraminer.