Welcome back. In our previous lesson we discussed Chenin Blanc. In this lesson we will turn our attention to another white varietal, Sauvignon Blanc. I could probably send all these entire lectures talking about Sauvignon Blanc. It's a personal favorite of mine. The old world classic home of Sauvignon Blanc is France. Sound familiar? The white wine in Bordeaux, sometimes barrel fermented or at least barrel aged and often blended with Semillion are made from Sauvignon Blanc. In continental France in the upper Loire regions of Sancerre and Pouilly, we find more cool continental climate versions of Sauvignon Blanc. Where it can be very, very spicy and expressive, and is nearly always made without the stylistic trappings of oak and malolactic. So again the two French role models for us are the barrel fermented and possibly subjected to malolactic Bordeaux style. Saivignon Blanc, White Bordeaux, Graves is one district G-R-A-V-E-S. And these Sauvignon Blanc are often blended with certain amounts of Semillon. The other old world role model for us again is the Upper Loire, which is central cold Continental French and these almost never have any of the stylistic trappings. They're fermented in neutral containers and so they give us the straight pure sowing on Sauvignon Blanc fruit characteristics. If Sauvignon Blanc is grown in a cool climate it can have absolutely braising acidity, very, very, very tart acidity. The odors that a cool climate tends to promote are grassy, vegetal and herbaceous, cut grass, bell pepper, a classic one is Gooseberry. If you don't know Gooseberry, go to a well stock kind of international market and you can often find Gooseberry jam. Gooseberry is so tart, that about the only way you can eat it is if you add a lot of sugar and make it into jam. But if you open that jar of Gooseberry Jam, you'll get a good idea of what we're talking about. It's a very aromatic and almost herbaceous smell. Asparagus is another aromatic that we find in Sauvignon blanc. I often find fresh chopped celery, we find pineapple and grapefruit, and citrus zest, passionfruit and kiwi fruit. Sometimes we find sweat or a note of cat, those two sound negative but actually in small amounts a fresh sweaty smell or a fresh cat smell are very spicy and very zesty. We sometimes find minerality, again kind of a wet rock smell or even gun flint. In a warmer climate, the acidity won't be quite as sharp, but we still find some of the nice veggie, grassy notes, tropical fruit notes, pineapple, and grapefruit. We find white peach and ripe melon and various stone fruits. In either climate, cool or warm, where Sauvignon Blanc has been barrel fermented or aged in oak, we are likely to find notes of vanillin, vanilla bean, in other words. Toastiness, buttery notes, and even resinous notes. Sauvignon Blanc is renowned for its assertive flavor punch. The New Zealand Sauvies have become the modern benchmark for forward varietal expression. It's just amazing the amount of flavor and aggressive acidity that they can pack in a bottle. In this lesson, we discussed Sauvignon Blanc. In our next lesson we will turn our attention to Semillon.