[MUSIC] Welcome back. In our previous lesson, we discussed food weight. In this lesson, we will turn our attention to the cherry tomato experiment. So what about umami. The umami taste, and its powerful effect on foods and beverages, is caused by the presence in the food of glutamates. Umami, which translates to our word savory in English, is never found in wines. It is, however, present in many different foods. Tomatoes, fish, shellfish, cured meats, jerky, cabbage, spinach, cheeses, fish sauces, and soy sauce, among others. So what I've done is I've bought some cherry tomatoes, and we're going to use this cherry tomato as a little reference. And I've poured myself another glass of that Cabernet that we tasted in a prior lecture. [SOUND] And I'm certainly glad I did. [LAUGH] So this terrific, first thing I'm going to do is cut this tomato in half. I'm going to use each half separately. And the purpose of this exercise is to show you how umami plays havoc with the flavor in wine. So we're going to use our little sip, bite, sip, technique. The first thing we're going to do is take a sip of this Cabernet. [NOISE] And then pick up half of our cherry tomato, and I am going to put in my mouth and chew it up. And notice how it's affecting that residual flavor of wine that's in our mouth. [SOUND] Tomato doesn't taste quite right. That's a ripe cherry tomato, and it's tasting a little bit green, actually, and under ripe. So I could spit this out, but I think I'll swallow it. Now I'm going to go back to my wine. I have a very vivid memory of how this wine tastes having just tasted it. Let's taste it again. [NOISE] The wine is just dreadful. It's harsh, the tannins jump out at you, the acid is biting your mouth. It's absolutely horrible. The umami in that tomato is so powerful that it really thrashed that flavor of that wine. So how do fix that? If we know that umami lurks on the food side, we need to season the food in order to mitigate the effects of that umami. We love umami. Umami is flavor. Umami is savoriness. We love it, but how do we make it work with our wine. I'm definitely going to need a rinse after that. [SOUND] Maybe two. [SOUND] Okay, we're going to do the same series again. But this time, I'm going to sprinkle a little bit of salt on my cut tomato, okay? Now that's ready to go. And I'm going to go back and take another sip of my Cabernet. I've rinsed, so this Cabernet should taste much like it did originally. Yeah, it's way back. It's back to its normal, lovely, dark berry, little bit of wood in the background. Now, I'm going to go ahead and bite my other half of tomato that I've salted. Actually if you're doing this along with me you're going to notice how much sweeter the tomato tastes. All of a sudden the tomato tastes riper. The salt on the tomato is actually lessening our perception of bitterness and acidity in the tomato, and it's making the tomato tastes much much better. Now let's go back to the wine. Voila. The wine is restored. The wine tastes pretty much like itself. In fact, the wine tastes lovely. [LAUGH] So whenever we know that umami is lurking on the food side, if the food contains a lot of meat, a lot of mushrooms, a lot of tomato, we have to make sure that we account for that. If we're going to be serving wine with that meal. Because umami can really do treacherous things to wine. White wine will be similarly ruined by excessive umami on the food side. So red or white wines do not like to dance with umami, umami has to be softened. Go ahead and try this yourselves, and see if you don't taste the same things.