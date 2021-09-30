Introduction to wireframes

Build Wireframes and Low-Fidelity Prototypes
Google

4.9 (3,520 ratings)

 | 

95K Students Enrolled

User Experience (UX), UX Research, Wireframe, Prototype, User Experience Design (UXD)

4.9 (3,520 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    89.20%
  • 4 stars
    9.09%
  • 3 stars
    1.05%
  • 2 stars
    0.25%
  • 1 star
    0.39%

LC

Sep 30, 2021

Fun and practical course on wireframing and prototyping in Figma. Found it easy to follow, well explained and useful. I wireframed an entire app and prototyped it. A needed skill in UX design.

YB

Mar 16, 2022

I spend a great time in this course thanks to the lecturer and for the google team for providing us interesting course materials, its a dream come true on my journey to User Experiance Design.

Storyboarding and wireframing

Introduction to wireframes3:56
Start drawing5:36
Draw your first wireframe2:10
Understand the benefits of wireframing2:25

  • Placeholder

    Google Career Certificates

