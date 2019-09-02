Introduction to Education

video-placeholder
Loading...
Stanford University
International Women's Health and Human Rights
Stanford University

4.9 (1,304 ratings)

 | 

82K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Health Education, Reproductive Health, Community Health, Sexually Transmitted Infections

Reviews

4.9 (1,304 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    89.18%
  • 4 stars
    8.66%
  • 3 stars
    1.30%
  • 2 stars
    0.46%
  • 1 star
    0.38%

RJ

Sep 2, 2019

I love the content and the wealth of knowledge this course has brought to my conscious. Very informative and interesting. Many different platforms for learning; reading, videos to watch or listen to.

NB

Jan 4, 2020

Very interesting course! I especially enjoyed to read all interesting contributions on women's rights for the coursework from all over the world. Thank you very much for organising this great course!

From the lesson

Education

Introduction to Education2:57

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Anne Firth Murray

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder