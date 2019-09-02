What is 'structural violence'?

I think of structural violence as types of violence that are not physical but that affect the health of populations. So institutionalized racism, gender inequality, lack of access to water or clean water, lack of access to adequate housing. All the sort of social mechanisms that prevent a population or a group of persons from becoming as healthy as they should be, can be thought of as structural violence. And I wrote a paper recently to try and extend that topic. And it's a bit clumsy, but I proposed the intervention of structural hygiene. [LAUGH] And the idea behind that was to use the idea of schools of tropical medicine and public health. Which had been tropical medicine hygiene, which had been very successful in the past in helping with things like small pox and polio as examples. Containing those epidemics and even eradicating smallpox. But there was some structural violence that went along with these campaigns because these schools of tropical medicine and hygiene were sometimes, like anthropology, the handmaidens of the colonialists. To come in and to use these biomedical mechanisms to regiment populations, and get them under their control. There's two sides to the, I think, the tropical medicine hygiene story. The one is, yes, we have done populations great service by helping eradicate certain diseases, and introducing vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, the chicken pox. Decreasing morbidity in certain populations. Where some of those campaigns were sinister, was that they allowed infiltration of some of the colonial departments, say, a public health department. They go in with the idea that we're doing a good service to this population, let us in, we're here to help you. We are here with vaccines and bags of rice. But that infiltration, and that trust that developed was then co-opted by colonial governments, to actually pull the population into, I want to say agreements, but into relationships of coerced labor. And so, when they say that anthropology was the hand maiden of colonialism, maybe we can extend that to tropical medicine in public health. I believe that it was a way to gain the trust of populations to intercolate a group into the population, but then use that good will for some ulterior motives. And I think a modern day example of that would be US military when they are in Iraq and in Afghanistan. Not only are they fighting the war on one front, but they are fighting for the hearts and minds on another front. And they will drive around in the white Jeeps used, or the white Land Rovers used by NGOs, and arrive places delivering vaccines and delivering the rice. And they actually blur the boundaries between what is a military campaign, and what is a humanitarian campaign. And that's why places like Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, groups like MSF can no longer work there. MSF is Medecins Sans Frontieres, or Doctors Without Borders. Because intervention, US military interventions, have actually blurred the boundaries between what it means to be in a humanitarian camp, and what it means to be in a military camp. And I think you can look at it as analogous to using good will of public health, and food security, to undermine or co-opt populations into a campaign that they may not want in the first place.